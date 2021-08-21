ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,265.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00096576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00310029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047557 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.