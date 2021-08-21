Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0057

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $343,699.43 and approximately $771.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

