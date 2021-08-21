Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.