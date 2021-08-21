Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.58.

NYSE ZTS opened at $207.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

