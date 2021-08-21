Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,709,190.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $246.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.