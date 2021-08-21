Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF traded down $22.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.00. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $287.65 and a 12-month high of $547.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.27.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

