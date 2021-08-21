Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,652,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

