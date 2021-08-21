Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 392 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NYSE:PSX opened at $65.95 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

