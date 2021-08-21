Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.