-$0.03 EPS Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

