-$0.05 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 206,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,717. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $393.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

