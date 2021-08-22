$0.10 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 234,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

