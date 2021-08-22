$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of GHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,935. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
