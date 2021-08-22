$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 103,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,935. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

