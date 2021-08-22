$0.25 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 426,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.