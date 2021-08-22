-$0.31 EPS Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.21. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

