$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,167. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

