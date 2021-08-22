$1.11 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. NIKE posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.