$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock worth $26,034,002 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $139,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $35,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

