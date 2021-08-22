$10.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post $10.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.87. 1,612,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

