$128.87 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce sales of $128.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.97 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $516.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 613,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,108. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

