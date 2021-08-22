$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

A number of analysts have commented on IS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

IS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 1,084,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,892. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

