13,278 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.