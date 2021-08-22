$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $163.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $58.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $928.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 452,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.