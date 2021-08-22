$181.51 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $181.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the lowest is $181.32 million. Penumbra posted sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

NYSE:PEN traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.30. 122,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 610.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 100,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Penumbra by 63.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

