$185.18 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $185.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.48 million and the lowest is $180.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 100,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

