19,243 Shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Saul Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

