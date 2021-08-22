1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $18.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 37,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,040. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

