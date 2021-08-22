$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.26. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.94. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

