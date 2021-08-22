$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $618.86. The company had a trading volume of 243,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,541. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

