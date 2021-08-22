$2.48 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.60. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.11. 2,657,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

