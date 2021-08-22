$2.57 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $234.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

