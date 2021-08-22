$2.86 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.49. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

NYSE:STZ opened at $213.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

