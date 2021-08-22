$224.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $224.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.81 million to $230.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $924.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

SHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. 362,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,018. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

