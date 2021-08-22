$255.32 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post $255.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.10 million and the highest is $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $905.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

