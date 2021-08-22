2,684 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,670,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. 5,964,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,940. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

