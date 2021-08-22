$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report sales of $27.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.78 million. Evolus posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 431,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,783 shares of company stock worth $1,492,634. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

