$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. NetEase reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,161,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,923,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

