$3.37 EPS Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.12. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. 300,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,831. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

