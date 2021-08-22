325,257 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 325,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

BKR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 9,542,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,730. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

