$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $133.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 2,238,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,713. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

