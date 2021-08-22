$360.08 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $360.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $386.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 1,407,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

