3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM opened at $194.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

