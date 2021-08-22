$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share of $4.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $19.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $429.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.27. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

