41,546 Shares in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

