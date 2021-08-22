4,156 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON opened at $186.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.