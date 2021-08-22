4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.