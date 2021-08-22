51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Holdings Raised by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in 51job were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 431,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,755. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

