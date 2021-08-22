563 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10,963.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.71. 1,106,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,844. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

