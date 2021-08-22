57,164 Shares in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other electroCore news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.95 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

