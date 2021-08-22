5,824 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

